The leaders from Scotland's four main political parties are set to go head to head in a live television debate later as the General Election campaign nears its final stage.
The STV debate was due to be held on May 24 but was postponed as campaigning was suspended following the Manchester suicide bombing.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson are all taking part.
The Scottish Green Party criticised the channel's decision not to include them in the debate and an STV spokeswoman said the decision was made as, under the Ofcom code, the broadcaster is required to consider historical election performance.
The debate, chaired by STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby, will be broadcast live from Tron Theatre in Glasgow in front of a 120-strong audience chosen from a representative sample of the Scottish electorate.
Earlier, Scottish Lib Dem General Election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton will give a final rallying speech to activists in Edinburgh West.
He is expected to say: "This election is our chance to say loud and clear that Scotland does not want another divisive independence referendum.
"My message to voters is to grab this opportunity with both hands and elect a MP that will put the divisions of the past behind us and work to create a more open, tolerant and united country.
"In less than 48 hours people in seats across Scotland have a chance to send a clear message to the SNP."
Ms Davidson and Ms Dugdale will be campaigning in Edinburgh while Ms Sturgeon will give a speech to a major oil and gas industry conference in Aberdeen.
