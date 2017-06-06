The brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi has been released without charge by police.
Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in Chorlton on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children.
Ten men remain in custody for questioning, while a total of eight people have now been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.
Loading article content
Salman Abedi, 22, whose family are believed to be of Libyan origin, died after detonating an improvised explosive device as people began leaving a show by US singer Ariana Grande.
His father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with Salman's brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?