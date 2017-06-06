A JOURNALIST who writes about organised crime has told a jury he had acid thrown in his face by a man claiming to be a postman.
Russell Findlay, 44, was giving evidence at the trial of William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, from Paisley, who deny assaulting him to the danger of his life at his home on December 23, 2015 by throwing sulphuric acid in his face.
They also deny attempting to murder Ross Sherlock by repeatedly discharging a shotgun at him on September 24, 2015, at Dornoch Place and Ronaldsay Drive, Bishopbriggs.
The prosecution alleges these alleged offences were aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.
Yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow Mr Findlay, who has been a journalist for 24 years, said he answered the doorbell at his Glasgow home about 8.30am on December 23, 2015.
He said a man wearing a Royal Mail jacket and carrying a Royal Mail bag handed him a card and asked him to sign.
Mr Findlay said: “I felt liquid splash on to the right hand side of my face.” This was followed by a bottle flying past and then man, whom he identified in court as William Burns, trying to barge his way into the house.
Mr Findlay was investigations editor at the Scottish Sun at the time, and is the author of a book about Jamie Stevenson and another on the turf war between the Lyons and the Daniel families.
Mr Burns has lodged a special defence of alibi to the attempted murder of Mr Sherlock and claimed he was working at Guinea Enviro in Maryhill, Glasgow, at the time. The trial continues.
