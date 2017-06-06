IT is one of Scotland’s most recognisable hotels and is owned by US President Donald Trump, who paid about £60 million for it.

But a miniature version of the world-renowned Turnberry Hotel in Ayrshire is now on the market for a fraction of the price.

Coupar Grange in Perthshire was designed by George Miller, the famousScots architect who designed Turnberry for the Glasgow and South Western Railway company two years previously and is up for sale at £1.2 million.

There is striking Edwardiansimilarity between the two buildings.Coupar Grange, near Blairgowrie, even comes with the same grand suitcase sweeping down from the front door as the five-star luxury golf resort.

Both also sport the same white, harled exterior and distinctive red pantile roof.

The Coupar Grange package also includes a coach house, fitted out in a complementary style to the main house, and 33 acres of grounds including a tennis court, rugby pitch, an orchard with 40 varieties of apple trees and an arboretum with 300 different trees and shrubs.

In 1902, golf course designer Willie Fernie was commissioned by the Marquess of Ailsa to lay out a championship course at Turnberry and in 1906 George Miller was commissioned to build the hotel as the course began to take its modern structure.

Donald Trump bought Turnberry in 2014 before he entered the White House and he passed on the running of the firm to his sons Eric and Donald Jnr after taking office.

But he has yet to see the links being asked to host the Open Championship again for a fifth time. It last held the Open in 2009 but is unlikely to be considered again until 2021 at the earliest.

Coupar Grange occupies an elevated position in more than 34 acres of its grounds in a loop of the rivers Isla and Ericht. It has views to the south over the River Isla and the farmland of the Vale of Strathmore to the Sidlaw Hills.

The house and coach house are almost entirely in their original form with the exception of the addition of the billiards room in 2001.

Other notable Miller buildings include Glasgow Central station extension, the Art Deco Bank of Scotland HQ in St Vincent Street, Glasgow, and the Anchor Line restaurant in nearby St Vincent Place.