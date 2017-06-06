ACTRESS Karen Gillan presented Prince Harry and his team-mates with their trophies after they beat their polo rivals 5-2 in a charity event in Singapore.

The prince chatted to Gillan, from Inverness, who is currently starring in the sci-fi film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, after he scored two goals as his Sentebale team ran out 5-2 victors over a local team in sweltering heat.

He hopes to raise £1 million from the event for his charity Sentebale’s work with HIV positive children in Lesotho and Botswana, as well as other projects helping youngsters.

Other celebrities present included Gemma Chan, who stars in Channel 4 show Humans, and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt.

Writing in the programme for the Sentebale Polo Cup, the Prince said the charity had expanded its operations into Botswana, which has the world’s third-highest HIV prevalence.

He added: “We will continue to support the global commitment to ending the Aids epidemic by 2030. We believe we cannot beat HIV without giving children and adolescents the voice they deserve.”