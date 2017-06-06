ACTRESS Karen Gillan presented Prince Harry and his team-mates with their trophies after they beat their polo rivals 5-2 in a charity event in Singapore.
The prince chatted to Gillan, from Inverness, who is currently starring in the sci-fi film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, after he scored two goals as his Sentebale team ran out 5-2 victors over a local team in sweltering heat.
He hopes to raise £1 million from the event for his charity Sentebale’s work with HIV positive children in Lesotho and Botswana, as well as other projects helping youngsters.
Loading article content
Other celebrities present included Gemma Chan, who stars in Channel 4 show Humans, and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt.
Writing in the programme for the Sentebale Polo Cup, the Prince said the charity had expanded its operations into Botswana, which has the world’s third-highest HIV prevalence.
He added: “We will continue to support the global commitment to ending the Aids epidemic by 2030. We believe we cannot beat HIV without giving children and adolescents the voice they deserve.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.