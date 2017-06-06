A TEACHER told a dying schoolgirl trapped under rubble from a collapsed wall “it’s alright, the ambulance is coming,” an inquiry has heard.

PE teacher Nicole Christie tried to reassure Keane Wallis-Bennett, a pupil at Liberton High School in Edinburgh, as she fought for her life but the 12-year-old died at the scene due to multiple injuries.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry, at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, also heard statements from dozens of pupils, at the school who described the moments the free-standing modesty wall in the PE department changing room collapsed on the morning of April 1 2014.

One pupil said: “I had taken my shoes off and put my trousers in my bag when the wall tipped over and I fell into the changing room.

“A teacher ran in and saw Keane under the wall. I didn’t look. I had seen Keane come into the changing rooms just before the wall fell. I can’t think of anything that caused the wall to fall over.” She added: “I had never known it to be wobbly. ”

ABBIE WALLIS: Keane’s mother arrives with her partner James Glendinning at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Another pupil said she had leaned against the wall to take her shoes off and another girl was doing the same. The other girl, she said, commented that there was a crack in the wall, but she did not know what she was talking about.

Then the wall fell away and she fell back. There has been no cracking sound, she said, but the entire wall fell and bits were coming off it.

“I saw Keane’s head on the floor. I had not seen her in the changing room at all,” her statement said.

One girl said she saw Keane’s head sticking out from under the wall. “She was not making any noise. A teacher was trying to move the wall off her head. I could see blood coming out of her head.”

In her statement to police, one girl told how PE teacher, Nicole Christie, must have heard the bang as the wall fell then told pupils to leave. The teacher told Keane: “It’s alright. The ambulance is coming.”

Other girls told of pupils pushing against the wall and one girl said the wall moved forwards or back before returning to its original position. Another told of a “scraping or grinding noise” and how she looked down and saw a gap about half an inch wide at the bottom.

Another pupil said a colleague would put her back against the shower wall and her feet on the modesty wall and try to walk up it, while another pupil tried to climb up the wall two or three times, but when she saw it move she never did it again as she had got a fright.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation team said the wall which collapsed was of single brick construction, around six to 10ft in length and about 6ft high.

Between 2012 and 2013, Edinburgh City Council had allocated £4 million between 108 schools for decoration and minor works. Refurbishment of the boys and girls changing rooms had been the subject of a visual only inspection.

Following the collapse of the wall Keane lay partially covered by rubble. Members of staff attended, but when the paramedics and fire crews arrived she was dead. The post mortem examination showed she had died from multiple crush injuries.

DCI Hardie said several children reported seeing the wall move and two claimed they had told members of staff about the wall moving, but staff denied any knowledge of that and were confident that if it had happened it would have been reported.

Examination of the wall at the Health and Safety laboratory in Derbyshire showed skirting tiles were absent, indicating they had been removed leaving a gap.

The inquiry, before Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen QC, continues.