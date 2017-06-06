A MAN who failed to return home from a trip abroad has been found.
Helen Hannah issued a desperate plea for help yesterday after her son Darren Ferguson disappeared.
She said he had lost his passport, phone and wallet and did not come back from the trip with his four friends.
The Evening Times spoke to the family this morning, who had just had confirmation that Darren has been traced.
As yet, they are unsure as to where he has been but are relieved he has been found.
Mum Helen was preparing to fly out to Berlin to search for her son this morning when she received the news.
Kind-hearted Berlin residents also offered to help, with some reporting to have seen Darren near the busy Friedrichshain area.
Another person also confirmed they had contacted the police at the main train station, where a report of a missing phone and passport had been given under the name of Darren Ferguson on Sunday morning.
Helen Hannah said she is the "happiest mum on the planet" now Darren has been found, and thanked everyone for their help.
