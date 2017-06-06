THE judge in the trial of former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has told a jury "to continue careful consideration" when considering its verdicts.

She explained that the eight men and seven women did not have to deliver a unanimous decision before the jury retired to consider its verdict on Tuesday morning.

Whyte, 46, denies the two charges against him, one of acquiring the club fraudulently from Sir David Murray in May 2011 and another of “financial assistance” under the Companies Act – which centres on a payment, between Whyte’s Wavetower company and Rangers, using season ticket funders Ticketus to clear the club's £18 million bank debt with Lloyds.

