GLASGOW fell silent to pay its respects to the victims of the London terror attack.
At Central Station, staff and passengers joined in a minutes' silence at 11am to remember those who lost their lives.
Police, Scotrail train staff, station bosses, engineers and Virgin trains employees were among those who formed a line in the middle of the concourse and bowed their heads during the minute of remembrance.
Glasgow joined people across the UK for the minute silence including people on London Bridge and healthcare teams at London hospitals.
Dozens of commuters in Glasgow also paid their respects, standing still and quietly reflecting on the events that unfolded over the weekend.
Harry winter, 73, from the West End, said: "It's just an absolute tragedy and cannot be explained.
"All those people, just out enjoying themselves. It needs to stop. How long can this continue? People are living in fear of their lives."
Jane Carswell, 27, from Govan, was passing through the station on her way to work and observed the minutes' silence.
She said: "I thought it was important to pay respects to those people who died. It could have been any one of us.
"As of Manchester wasn't enough, now this.
"I have friends in London and was so worried about them. Fortunately they were okay but everyone is wary of what is coming round the corner."
