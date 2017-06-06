Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was killed by terrorists as she ran towards danger in an effort to help people, her family have said.

She is the third person to named among the dead after three attackers ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

Her family paid tribute to her in a statement on Tuesday.

"Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend," they said.

"She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person, who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly."

Her family have asked for privacy.



Kirsty Boden (Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

A Londoner, a Canadian woman and a French national were also among the seven people killed in Saturday night's attack in the capital.

These are the other victims who have been confirmed as dead by their families:

:: James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, was last seen outside the Barrowboy And Banker pub and his sister said police have told her his bank card was found on a body at the scene of the attack.

Melissa McMullan told Sky News: "While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us, and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more.

"Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James.

"Nowhere else will you find such humour and a unique personality, someone who puts friends and family above all others.

"He was an inspiration."

She added that police told her they were unable to formally identify him until the coroner's report is released on Tuesday.

:: Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, was the first to be named.

She died in her fiance's arms after being struck by the speeding van on London Bridge.

Her family said she would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death".

:: A French citizen was also killed, foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The victim has not yet been named but French newspapers reported that he was from St Malo, Brittany, and worked in a bar in the London Bridge area.

:: Seven other French nationals were taken to hospital, four of whom were in a critical condition, Mr Le Drian said.

Four people reported missing have not been seen since the attack:

:: Sebastien Belanger's girlfriend, Gerda Bennet, has appealed on Facebook for help to trace him.

"I have emergency over here guys! My boyfriend is missing for 24h after London Bridge terror attack," she posted, adding on Monday: "I still have no news."

His friends have set up a page on the social networking site in an attempt to find him.

:: Xavier Thomas and his girlfriend, Christine Delcros, are said to have both been victims.

Nathalie Cros Brohan said on Facebook that her sister, Ms Delcros, was injured and taken to hospital, while Mr Thomas is yet to be found.

"I call on all those who have news of #Xavier #Thomas who is missing," she posted. "We're terribly worried."

:: The family of Sara Zelenak told Australia's ABC news they are "bracing for the worst" after she became separated from friends on Saturday night.

Pri Goncalves said on Facebook she was the last person to see her, writing: "I called her a lot of times but she never picked up the phone. She hasn't been seen since the attack and we are all scared, worried but hoping she will be all right."

:: Family members have appealed on social media to trace Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria.

Joaquin Echeverria wrote on Facebook that the 39-year-old had been seen "defending someone with his skateboard", adding: "We keep looking for Ignacio, disappeared in the London attacks. We pray for the better. We would really appreciate any news."

Dozens of others were injured, including four police officers:

:: A British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the head, face and leg after taking on the knifemen armed only with his baton.

:: An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was in hospital with serious injuries after he confronted the attackers with no weapon.

:: Two other Met officers, who were both on duty, received less serious injuries during the rampage.

:: New Zealander Oliver Dowling, 32, from Christchurch, is reported to have been left in a coma after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach.

It was reported that his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured.

:: Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer.

He has tweeted: "Thank you every one for the best wishes. I got out of surgery yesterday and am on the mend."

:: Two Australians were stabbed in the neck while Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the government had "very real concerns" about another two citizens who may have been caught up in the attacks.

Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas' Hospital, while Andrew Morrison received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia.

:: Daniel O'Neill, 23, was left with a 7in wound from his stomach to his back and was saved by a friend who applied a tourniquet and took him downstairs in a pub.