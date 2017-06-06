The New York Subway system has implemented a strict policy in the way in which passengers can bring their dogs on board, meaning only one thing: folk in the city have resorted to some brilliant ways ways of making sure their best friend always stays with them.

Operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which is North America’s largest transportation network, the service caters to a population of 15.3 million people from across the city and its surrounding areas.

With New Yorkers in love with their dogs as much as us Glaswegians, MTA has had to implement strict rules when it comes to passengers bringing pets on board.

MTA’s rules state: “No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.”

Queue the passengers whose sense of humour and creativity is rivalling that of Glasgow’s.

Currently, on the Glasgow Subway, animals are not allowed on trains with the exception of assistance dogs and “small animals in secure containers,” a hot topic which has even seen a petition launch.

How do you think Glaswegians would wiggle their way around this? Let us know in the comments below.