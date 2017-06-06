RANGERS have completed the signing of Benfica forward Dalcio on a season-long loan deal.
The versatile 21-year-old passed a medical with the Ibrox club on Tuesday before his move was confirmed.
Dalcio joined the Portuguese giants from Belenenses in 2015 and has been capped by Portugal at Under-19 and Under-20 level.
Loading article content
He becomes Pedro Caixinha's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Bruno Alves and Ryan Jack last week.
Speaking to Rangers TV, he said: "What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club, and mainly, the supporters – the amazing fans the club has.
“The gaffer was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious, and that was the reasons I wanted to join him.
“The manager has said he is here to help me and to improve me. On the club, we need to put it on top where it belongs.”
Last season, Dalcio scored one goal in 33 appearances for Benfica B, operating in midfield and attack.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?