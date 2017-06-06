LAWYERS have been called in by holidaymakers who want answers after they suffered a gastric illness during a stay at a hotel in Benidorm.
Glasgow woman Mary McKay, 45, is one of the many holidaymakers who has called for an investigation after she fell ill her week-long holiday at the Hotel Helios.
Irwin Mitchell’s International Personal Injury team has been formally instructed to investigate the problems faced by several families during their holidays at the resort in April. Some of the holidaymakers required hospital treatment as a result of the severe gastric symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps that they developed.
Loading article content
Mary said: “We were only there for a week, so to fall ill after just a few days was massively frustrating after spending so much money on going there. This simply should not have occurred and I feel we deserve answers about what happened.”
The legal experts have now begun making their own enquiries into the illness suffered on the holidays which were booked through tour operator Jet2holidays Ltd.
Amandeep Samra, the specialist illness lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is representing those affected, said: “We are very concerned by the first-hand accounts we have heard regarding the illness problems at the Hotel Helios and are now investigating the issues we have been informed about. We have been advised by our clients that they were aware of others who were also ill.
“A case of this kind is an important reminder of the terrible impact that gastric illnesses can have on victims, often leaving them with severe symptoms that can require medical treatment and have a lasting effect on their health. With this in mind we are committed to developing an understanding as to how these issues emerged. As part of our work, we would be keen to hear from anyone else who may have also been affected.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.