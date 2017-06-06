LAWYERS have been called in by holidaymakers who want answers after they suffered a gastric illness during a stay at a hotel in Benidorm.

Glasgow woman Mary McKay, 45, is one of the many holidaymakers who has called for an investigation after she fell ill her week-long holiday at the Hotel Helios.

Irwin Mitchell’s International Personal Injury team has been formally instructed to investigate the problems faced by several families during their holidays at the resort in April. Some of the holidaymakers required hospital treatment as a result of the severe gastric symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps that they developed.

