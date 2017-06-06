A Glasgow man has been caught on video almost impaling himself on a spear while struggling to climb a fence - only to be told it was open the whole time.
The 31-second clip was posted onto Facebook by Yoker Community Campus worker Noel John Behan who caught the incident at the learning centre.
The man in question climbs the fence and just about makes it over when his clothes become caught in the spike, causing them to tear.
It’s then that Mr Behan starts to chuckle while watching the man struggle to set himself free, practically stripping half-naked in doing so.
When he manages to get off, Mr Behan repeatedly shouts: “Gate’s open, mate.”
The man goes to walk away, but comes back when Noel walks over, unhooks the gate, and opens it.
“Nae luck,” he says.
Having been viewed almost 70,000 times in less than 24 hours, Mr Behan wrote: “That kinda made my day.”
