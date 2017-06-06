Lorraine Kelly struggled to hold back tears live on her TV show this morning as she spoke about Scottish Manchester Arena bombing victim Eilidh MacLeod who was laid to rest on Monday.

The Gorbals-born presenter, 57, had just finished interviewing a survivor from the weekend’s London Bridge atrocity when she moved onto speak about 14-year-old Eilidh and her family.

“Meanwhile, funerals have now begun to take place for the victims of the Manchester bombing,” Ms Kelly began.

“Yesterday, friends and family of Eilidh MacLeod laid her to rest on Barra,” she continued.

“The 14-year-old was taken from her home to Our Lady Star of the Sea in Castlebay for the service, and her favourite Ariana Grande song was played,” she finished, her voice breaking.

Struggling to speak, the Glasgow presenter told viewers: “Breaks your heart, breaks your heart - it really would.”

Trying to avoid eye contact with the camera, she quickly said “sorry” before trying to regain her composure and move on with the programme.

The screen then cut away to a competition while the presenter composed herself, ready to interview her next guests.

Viewers at home flocked to social media to provide comfort to an emotional Ms Kelly, with one Twitter user encapsulating the mood for many by saying: “Please don’t apologise for getting emotional like you just did..proves you have a big heart.”

Another viewer echoed this by adding: “Don’t be sorry, we all feel the same x.”

Oh wow, I actually felt for Lorraine Kelly then. #Lorraine — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine aww bless ya Lorraine it's what we are all feeling — Larry John Dunning (@Tuddydunning) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine big hugs lady it is very heart breaking and so close to home you just brought me to tears too — Jenni Cameron (@fairybabyb) June 6, 2017

Poor Lorraine Kelly. It must hit harder because that poor girl was Scottish, like she is :( #lorraine — Jσѕιє ℓσνєѕ Aяιαηα (@tacksf0rsnacks_) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine just shows you're human Lorraine never apologise for 😢 — Lynne Clark (@ginosma) June 6, 2017

Just wanted to give @reallorraine a massive hug as she started crying on @ITVLorraine we can stand strong together — Matthew Rolland (@MattRolland93) June 6, 2017

@ITVLorraine bless you Lorraine. Sending hugs — Rach (@rachyeards) June 6, 2017

My heart just broke watching Lorraine get emotional — Daria Skowronska (@DariaS_94) June 6, 2017

Omg totally heartbreaking seeing @reallorraine so upset over the funerals of the Angels of #Manchester @ITVLorraine — Nichola-Louise (@nicholasmith6) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine dont be sorry, we all feel the same x — donna jenkins (@donnajnk) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine sending positive vibes to you lovely lady x. That was hard for you. Stay strong x agonising times. — Amanda (@millieloxx) June 6, 2017

@reallorraine please don't apologise for getting emotional like you just did..proves you have a big heart.. — Delyth Weller (@DelythWeller) June 6, 2017

Eilidh was among 22 people who died in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre - a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on Barra - was seriously injured in the bombing at Manchester Arena and remains in hospital.