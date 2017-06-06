JK Rowling has urged social media users to troll US President Donald Trump with his own "vile" London terror attack tweets.
The Harry Potter author tweeted that protesters against Trump's planned UK state visit should just enlarge the President’s social media statements on the London terror attacks instead of crafting placards.
Rowling tweeted: "Rather than crafting placards, I think we should enlarge Trump’s London tweets so they’re on camera everywhere he goes to ‘show support.’
"I’d rather he didn’t come, but if he does, I’d like his vile Tweets juxtaposed against whatever he’s been coaxed to read off an autocue."
Rather than crafting placards, I think we should enlarge Trump's London tweets so they're on camera everywhere he goes to 'show support.' https://t.co/BvpdfBzSiA— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2017
Rowling's criticism of Trump came after he lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the London Bridge attack.
As news of the atrocity broke on Saturday evening, Mr Trump tweeted: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"
I'd rather he didn't come, but if he does, I'd like his vile Tweets juxtaposed against whatever he's been coaxed to read off an autocue. https://t.co/mZvAWZ21BM— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2017
He then joined other world leaders in offering solidarity to the capital, tweeting: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
But as day broke in the US, the president's tone changed as he embarked on a series of tweets demanding a tougher security approach.
He first tweeted: "We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse."
The US President is due to visit the UK in October.
