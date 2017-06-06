Windyhill is one of the most important 20th Century modern British houses and it's on the market for £3 million.
Located in the village of Kilmacolm, 29 miles west of Glasgow, Windyhill is one of only a handful of houses built to Mackintosh’s design and one of the most important.
Collected the world over Charles Rennie Mackintosh is a leading figure in the Art Nouveau movement and perhaps one of the most celebrated figures from the Glasgow School of Art.
Today, Windyhill has been restored by the present owner to near museum quality and is an important and fine example of Rennie Mackintosh’s work.
A substantial seven bedroom house Windyhill sits in one acre of gardens, is located on one of the best roads in the village and overall in a very beautiful setting.
