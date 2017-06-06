To mark the release of T2 Trainspotting on digital download, DVD and Blu-ray one of the star's of the movie will be making a special appearance in Edinburgh tomorrow.

Ewen Bremner who plays Spud in Irvine Welsh's highly-anticipated sequel will be taking part in an audience Q&A and signing copies of the new T2 Trainspotting DVD and Blu-ray at Fopp in Edinburgh.

The Q&A will be chaired On Wednesday, June 7 at 5.30pm by film critic, Hannah McGill.

Copies of the film will be available to purchase in-store on the day of the event.