More than 26,000 people started a Modern Apprenticeship in 2016/17, exceeding the annual target.
New figures show there were 26,262 starts over the year, with more than three-quarters aged between 16 and 24.
The Scottish Government set a target of 26,000 for the period as it works towards 30,000 starts by 2020.
The statistics from Skills Development Scotland also showed 20,404 people achieved their Modern Apprenticeship during in 2016/17 - an achievement rate of 78%, up 2.7 percentage points on the previous year.
Employability minister Jamie Hepburn said: "I welcome these statistics which show we are exceeding our Modern Apprenticeship targets, with employers clearly recognising the value of the opportunities they bring to increase skills in our workforce and encourage new talent.
"As we work towards our 2020 target of expanding the number of Modern Apprenticeship starts to 30,000 each year, we are growing, widening and enhancing the apprenticeship programme to respond to employers' needs.
"This work is paying off as we are among the countries with the lowest youth unemployment rates in the EU."
He added: "In 2017 we are expanding the number of graduate level and foundation apprenticeships, giving more individuals the chance to take on work-based learning through universities and schools.
"We have introduced a new rural supplement to help support training provision in more remote areas, we are removing public-sector restrictions around MA funding, increasing the opportunities for apprentices over 25 and enhancing contribution rates for disabled people and those under the age of 29 with experience of care."
