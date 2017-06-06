Coldplay have moved to throw water on the flames after Liam Gallagher brutally slated his brother on Twitter for failing to show up to the Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.

Chris Martin has extended his thanks to Noel Gallagher for “giving your blessing and encouragement” to play Don’t Look Back in Anger and Live Forever at the One Love gig.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher launches scathing rant at brother over Manchester concert no-show

The 40-year-old added on Twitter: “Everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit and for lending us those incredible songs.”

Both he and bandmate Jonny Buckland, 39, added: “And thank you @liamgallagher, that was awesome x cm + jb.”

Coldplay’s messages come a day after Liam slammed his older sibling and former Oasis bandmate for not appearing in the show which was set up in aid of the victims and families involved in the May 22 Manchester Arena bombing.

Liam, 44, told his 1.72 million followers: “What an amazing night...pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x.

“Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x.”

He then apologised to the city for his brother’s absence, adding: “Very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x.”

Liam then dished out his harshest criticism, by saying: “Noels out of the f*****g country weren’t we all love get on a f*****g plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f**k.”

When a fan joked, “That’s the reunion out the window then haha,” Liam hit back: “F**k the reunion mate it ain’t about oasis it’s about people helping other people and he’s once again shown his true f******g colours.”

Another fan then stepped in to defend Noel by saying: “Jesus Christ get over it. We all grieve in our own way, he’s got no obligation.”

Liam hit back: “Get over what?”

In an Observer Q&A with fans at the weekend, Liam dithered over his feelings regarding a reunion with 50-year-old Noel.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher announces first-ever solo gig in city with all profits going to bombing victims

However, he then added :”No. It ain’t happening, mate. When I think about it, being in a band with him bores the death out of me.

“He’s changed, as a person. He’s not someone I want to be in a band with. He’s part of the establishment.”