A man has been shot and injured by police in Paris after attempting to attack an officer with a hammer near Notre-Dame Cathedral.
It is understood the attacker went after the officer while he was on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral. The officer then used his weapon to shoot the attacker, who was taken to hospital.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm local time on Tuesday, and large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the Seine River as passers-by were urged to avoid the scene.
Loading article content
Photo credit: AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre
Witnesses described a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled area.
Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American, said he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.
In pictures: Glasgow falls silent to pay respects to victims of the London terror attack
Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square that fronts Notre-Dame, tweeted there were two blasts that sounded like shots. He posted a photo of a body on the ground.
Police said the operation was over about an hour after it started.
Photo credit: AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre
Paris remains under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, including several targeting police officers and security personnel.
In pictures: Glasgow falls silent to pay respects to victims of the London terror attack
In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on the Champs Elysees, killing one and seriously injuring two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.