Jeremy Corbyn will use a satellite link to address six separate rallies in England, Wales and Scotland - with support from celebrities including Clean Bandit, Steve Coogan and Maxine Peake.
The Labour leader will take to the stage in Birmingham, with his words broadcast to events in Barry, Brighton, Glasgow, London and Warrington.
Pop act Clean Bandit, indie veterans The Farm and Alan Partridge star Coogan will appear alongside Mr Corbyn in Birmingham.
Three Girls star Peake will join shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey at the event in Warrington, with musical entertainment from Reverend and the Makers.
In London, shadow chancellor John McDonnell will be joined by comedian Ben Elton while rockers Wolf Alice will perform a DJ set.
Mr Corbyn said: "Since the election was called, we have taken Labour's message of hope to towns and cities across the UK. Tonight, we will speak to tens of thousands of people across the country about the clear choice facing the British people during this election.
"While the Conservatives promise five more years of a country run for the super-rich and cuts for everyone else, Labour will transform Britain by investing in infrastructure and new industries and rebuilding the NHS and our public services.
"Labour will abolish tuition fees to give everyone a chance to fulfil their potential and create a fairer Britain by introducing a £10-an-hour minimum wage, banning zero-hours contracts, protecting winter fuel payments and safeguarding state pensions through the triple lock.
"On Thursday, the British people will go to the polls and have the chance to vote for a government that will transform our country for the many, not the few."
