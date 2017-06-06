The father of former SNP leader Alex Salmond has died at the age of 95.
Father-of-four, Robert Salmond, passed away at the Erskine Home for ex-servicemen on Monday.
Alex Salmond said: “Dad passed away peacefully on Monday night at Erskine and now will be taken home to Linlithgow where he spent all of his days, apart from his wartime service in the Royal Navy.
“The funeral service will be held in his local church in Lithgae next week.
“Dad, a passionate SNP supporter for more than half a century, always took a keen interest in elections.
“However, he was really proud of all of his children’s achievements.”
Thank you for all of your kind words and good wishes. https://t.co/u2300qjfSV— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) June 6, 2017
Mr Salmond added: “All four of us Margaret, myself, Gail and Bob are enormously grateful to the Erskine staff whose kindness to our father over these last few years has been beyond measure.
“It is a very sad week for all of the family and Gail and I have taken some time out from our campaigns to help with the arrangements.
“However, we both know exactly what Dad would be saying to us right now; “for goodness sake dust yourself down and get on with it.”
“That is what we all intend to do”, he said.
