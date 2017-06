POLICE have reported the director of the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ General Election campaign to the Crown Office over alleged criminality around last year’s Holyrood poll.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, 39, is the subject of a formal report to the procurator fiscal in relation to his campaign spending last year, when he took the Edinburgh Western seat from the SNP.

The SNP called for Mr Cole- Hamilton to be suspended from his role as campaign director and from his party.

Loading article content