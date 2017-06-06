Theresa May has said she will rip up some human rights laws if they stop her from tackling terrorism.

As the election campaign entered its final hours, the Prime Minister told supporters she would change any laws that got in the way of preventing jihadis waging war on Britain.

Mrs May said: “As we see the threat changing, evolving becoming a more complex threat, we need to make sure that our police and security and intelligence agencies have the powers they need.

