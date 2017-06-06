Taking the Vic?
WERE the organisers of the STV debate trying to make a comment on the state of Scottish politics, we wonder. The spin room for the event was set up in the Victorian Bar of Glasgow’s Tron Theatre, where all the party’s MSP and spindoctors were seated underneath paintings of decaying wood and fungi. Cynics observed it was hard to tell which was more rotten.
Rained in
BBC News had the bright idea of broadcasting from a sun trap next to Edinburgh’s National Galleries yesterday. Except, of course, it poured. It was so bad the producers had to delay going on air until they’d tracked down a gazebo. Being Scotland, the gazebo was naturally a summery grey.
No Cherry picking
GOOD to see that even in the campaign’s final days the parties are keeping it catty. At an Edinburgh hustings, LibDem Alex Cole-Hamilton asked po-faced if the SNP’s Joanna Cherry would do the STV debate spin room. An innocent inquiry?
Hardly. Ms Cherry had to grovel after the last debate for wrongly claiming a punter was a Tory plant. Miaow.
Unhappy family
MEANWHILE at Holyrood, more woe for Lanarkshire Nat Richard Lyle, whose property affairs have seen an ethics censure for his daughter, ex-councillor Marina Lyle. An irate Mr Lyle last year insisted there was no foul play after his daughter failed to register she owned half her dad’s house.
Standards watchdogs have now
