Labour is "going all-out" to win the General Election and show its doubters that the party is "real, serious and here", Jeremy Corbyn has told an impassioned rally.

The Labour leader addressed a crowd of around 6,000 in Birmingham, alongside the likes of comedian Steve Coogan and the band Clean Bandit, in a music festival-style event.

Mr Corbyn was also joined by Saffiyah Khan, whose photograph went viral when she confronted an EDL protester in the city, for an event that was beamed to celebrity-endorsed Labour rallies in Barry, Brighton, Glasgow, London and Warrington.

He accused Theresa May and the Tories of underestimating Labour when they called the snap election and claimed they now rarely repeat the "strong and stable" slogan used at the start of the campaign, as polls have narrowed.

Mr Corbyn said the turning point in the election campaign was Labour's manifesto, which included what polls indicate are popular policies such as renationalising key industries, borrowing to invest in infrastructure and boosting spending on the NHS and education, while increasing tax for corporations and the top 5% of earners.

After crowd chants of "for the many, not the few", Labour's campaign slogan, he said: "Let's work together across the whole country to show them our programme is real, serious and here. And we are real, serious and here.

"And do you know what? We are going to change things."

With just over a day until the polls open, Mr Corbyn promised to leave "no place untouched, no stone unturned".

"We are going all-out to win this election," he said.

Earlier, Alan Partridge actor Coogan could not resist a dig at the Prime Minister, who many have seen as having a difficult campaign, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who made his only major intervention of the campaign on Tuesday in a speech laden with personal attacks on Mr Corbyn.

"Theresa May it seems now after all is not Margaret Thatcher mark II, she's got the charisma of a pancake," Coogan said.

"So they've had to wheel out Boris Johnson, the Tories' upper class twit.

"Boris Johnson, the Tories' clown, except he's not that funny.

"He's about as funny as tightness in the chest followed by shooting pains down the left thigh."

The rally was closed by indie veterans The Farm, playing Labour's campaign anthem All Together Now. Elsewhere, acclaimed actress Maxine Peake joined shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey at the event in Warrington, with musical entertainment from Reverend and the Makers.

In London, shadow chancellor John McDonnell was joined by comedian Ben Elton while rockers Wolf Alice performed a DJ set.