CRAIG Whyte has been cleared of all charges relating to his takeover of Rangers FC in a case described “as a mess”.

After deliberating for less than two hours, a jury found him innocent of fraud and of "financial assistance" during his 2011 purchase of the club from Sir David Murray.

Speaking at the end of a six-week trial in which he claimed Legal Aid, Mr Whyte, said: “Today, I’m just delighted with the outcome.”

But it has emerged he was found guilty of contempt of court in July 2016 for initially refusing to comply with a legal order to provide details of his financial affairs in connection with the case.

In 2014, Mr Whyte was banned from holding a directorship of a company for 15 years. Lord Tyre said the case against him had been “overwhelming”, saying Mr Whyte placed his own interests before those of the club and that his conduct was “characterised by dishonesty”.

Before Mr Whyte took charge Rangers in 2011, the Ibrox club was 85 per cent owned by Sir David Murray – but was sold for £1 with conditions including that he must pay off an £18 million debt to Lloyds Banking Group. Nine months later, the business went into administration and was subsequently liquidated.

Mr Whyte had prepared a deal to sell off rights to three years of future season tickets to investment firm Ticketus in a bid to raise £24 million to fulfil his agreement commitment, secured by personal guarantees.

Mr Whyte was the last man standing in the dock after fraud charges were dropped against former Rangers administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, ex-chief executive Charles Green, solicitor Gary Withey, David Grier, senior partner at accountancy Duff and Phelps, as well as ex-Rangers director Imran Ahmad.

Speaking about the verdict, Rangers Supporters’ Association general secretary Drew Roberton said: "A mess just about sums it up. It looks like the prosecutors have made a pigs’ ear of things.

“What has happened has been deemed legal. Craig Whyte legitimately, by law, took over ownership of Rangers. If today brings everything to a close, then the only thing for it is for the club to move forward as quickly as possible.”

The fraud allegation claimed Mr Whyte pretended to Sir David Murray and others that funds had been available to make all agreed-to payments.

But Donald Findlay QC, defending, who said Mr Whyte was the “fall guy” for the state of the club, said the fact the agreement referred to using “third party funding” implied that the money had conditions attached and so there was no deception and so no fraud.

Former Rangers chairman Alistair Johnston, who was criticised during the trial over his running of Rangers, said: “If indeed Mr Whyte is found not guilty of being in contravention of the Companies Act, it doesn’t exonerate him from his villainy towards Rangers Football Club. Candidly, he should have been charged with murder, murder of an institution, destruction of people’s passion, destruction of the spirit of hundreds of thousands of Rangers fans.”

The Scottish Football Association, the governing body, said Mr Whyte will not be welcomed back into the game.

Its chief executive, Stewart Regan said: "It has had a telling effect on Scottish football. We found Craig Whyte not to be a fit and proper person several years ago. He won't be involved in any football club or any member of the Scottish FA.

"The verdict is a matter for the Crown, and Craig Whyte."

It emerged that in July 2016 Mr Whyte was found to be in contempt of court by judge Lord Glennie and admonished after the businessman refused to co-operate with a proceeds of crime order.

In September 2015, judge Lord Stewart issued a so called restraint order against the entrepreneur which was supposed to impose limitations on his finances.

The terms of the order meant that Whyte had living expenses of £2,000 per month. He was ordered to disclose the full details of his financial affairs such as bank accounts and details of assets worth more than £1,000.

However, prosecutors claimed that Whyte didn't comply with the terms of the order and didn't reveal a detailed picture of his finances.

Unlike the criminal case which has been heard in the High Court in Glasgow, Whyte actually gave evidence during proceedings.

The hearing heard how Whyte's girlfriend Charlotte Foley paid for takeaways and Netflix, that Mr Whyte was bankrupt, said he didn't have any income and relied upon "loans" and "handouts" from his friends and family.