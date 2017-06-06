RUTH Davidson has come under sustained attack for supporting the so-called “rape clause” in the final TV debate before the election, as she was asked: “How do Tories sleep at night?”

The Scottish Tory leader was criticised by the leaders of the three other main parties in the cross-examination section of STV’s Scotland Debates programme from Glasgow’s Tron Theatre.

The clause is a consequence of the UK Government’s policy to cap child tax credits at two children per family since April unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as a third or later child being born because of rape or during a coercive relationship.

Rape victims who wish to claim the extra benefit must help fill in an eight-page form and name the child born as a result of their assault, and relate their ordeal to health workers.

Critics say the clause is “abhorrent” and unacceptable in a civilised society.

Questioning Ms Davidson, Nicola Sturgeon said many people had been “appalled” by the policy, which she said would save £300 million from the benefits bill while the Tories gave a £380m tax cut to the country’s richest 15 per cent and a £300m tax cut to the banks. She said: “How do Tories sleep at night? You could use that money that is going to the richest to get rid of that two-child tax cap and the rape clause.

“Why don’t you ask your bosses in Westminster to make that choice and remove the rape clause once and for all?”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale held up the form which must be completed by rape victims, highlighting the section where children conceived in a rape must be named.

She told Ms Davidson: “Rape is one of the most emotionally and physically scarring experiences a woman can go through. How on earth can you justify asking a woman to fill in a form just to get the money she needs to feed her family?”

Ms Dugdale referred to the personal testimony from a rape victim which she had read out in Holyrood last month during a debate on the rape clause.

“You heard me describe the shame she would have felt if she had had to fill out this form. Your Tory party is just as callous and heartless as it has always been, is it not? This woman got back in touch with me to say she thinks the rape clause is unfit for a civilised society.”

Ms Davidson said the money being saved would be spent on extra funding for the NHS and the rape clause was designed to help women who had been raped get extra help.

She said: “This is about ensuring that people who have had children in the very worst of circumstances get extra help.

“This is about limiting child tax credits to the first two children, but it means that for example people who have been raped aren’t affected by that. It means they get to have that extra help.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie then asked Ms Davidson if every Tory MP elected from Scotland would defend the rape clause at Westminster: “Is that their job?”

Ms Davidson said the legislation had already been decided in 2015. “We’re making sure there is extra help available,” she said.

Mr Rennie said there was “no way” his party would ever defend the measure.Earlier in the debate, Ms Sturgeon encouraged tactical voting by saying a cross on the ballot for Labour or the LibDems “risks splitting the anti-Tory vote”.

She also warned Tory MPs would end up being a “rubber stamp” for “extreme Brexit”.

The Unionist politicians demanded she “turn away” from her plans to hold a second independence referendum in the wake of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Ms Davidson said Scots needed to elect “local champions” rather than “nationalist MPs who are more interest in division for delivering”.

She said: “The SNP is not Scotland. This is about making sure you have people in your communities working with government to deliver for those communities - not nationalist MPs who are more interest in division for delivering.”

Mr Rennie called on Ms Sturgeon to “cancel” another referendum, saying Scots are “sick” and “fed up” of the issue, adding: “If you think Brexit is bad, just wait for independence on top of it. That will be be austerity on steroids.”

Ms Dugdale told the audience: “Brexit is just the excuse Nicola Sturgeon is looking for. If it was not that it would be something else. The SNP have had 10 years. Nicola has been in power for 10 years now, our NHS is in crisis, we’ve got falling standards in schools.

“Bluntly that’s all been because she’s been so obsessed with independence and that’s why people are angry.”

One man in the audience was cheered for asking when the Unionist parties would “stop the broken record” and give people a rest from always talking about independence.