By Ian Moir, criminal defence lawyer
THE Craig Whyte trial was a clash of the heavyweights of Scottish law.
For the prosecution was Alex Prentice, QC and for the defence Donald Findlay, QC, without doubt two of the foremost trial lawyers in Scotland at the present time. Before any criminal trial starts the lawyers prepare a skeleton of how they intend to run either the prosecution or the defence case, but trials are fast moving and dynamic and it is simply impossible to have a structured plan that’s followed rigidly. By the very nature of a trial y You require to react to evidence which may come out differently than anticipated or completely new chapters of evidence which may evolve during a witness giving evidence. Indeed the art of the Advocate is in reacting quickly enough to the unexpected. From the prosecutor’s perspective he requires to lead enough evidence to satisfy a jury an accused person’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt but equally a skilled prosecutor does not wish to lead too much evidence and risk confusing the jury. No doubt the Advocate Depute in this case has had that in mind throughout.
With the defence perspective, the old adage is never ask a question that you don’t know the answer to. Cross-examination is generally restricted to bringing out particular points which may be of benefit to the accused’s position.
The decision about whether an accused gives evidence in his own trial is always a tricky one. In this case Craig Whyte’s defence decided to offer no evidence.
Most lawyers do not make a final decision in consultation with their client until all of the Crown evidence has been led. In general the accused will only give evidence in his own trial if he has active evidence to add to the case which has not yet been brought out either by the Crown or under cross examination. Because of the presumption of innocence an accused does not require to lead any evidence at all and accordingly will only give evidence if there is some active benefit to how his Counsel will address the jury or he needs to speak to a special defence or self-defence or the like.
Clearly in this case Mr Whyte, no doubt in consultation with his experienced legal team, has taken the view that there was no benefit in him being called to give evidence in his own defence. It took the jury less than two hours to reach a not guilty verdict at the end of this six week case, but the time taken is not uncommon in a High Court trial.
