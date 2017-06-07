Scotland's crime writing festival, Bloody Scotland, is to publish its own book for the first time, and inaugurate a new award for emerging female crime writers.

The festival, which takes place in Stirling later this year, will feature contributions from Val McDermid, Christopher Brookmyre, Denise Mina, Ann Cleeves, Louise Welsh, Lin Anderson, Gordon Brown, Doug Johnstone, Craig Robertson, E S Thomson, Sara Sheridan and Stuart MacBride.

For the book, which will be launched on September 8, the writers were asked to set stories in and around some of Scotland's most famous landmarks, site and buildings.

The stories have been described as "gripping, chilling and redemptive."

The stories include a murder in a broch, a mystery in an 18th century mill, a thriller in the tourists at Edinburgh Castle and one set in the concrete surroundings of an abandoned modernist ruin.

Ms McDermid will also announce the winner of the New Crime Writer Award, which is only open to women, supported by Virago.

James Crawford, publisher of Historic Environment Scotland, which is backing the new book, said: "With the ‘Bloody Scotland’ book we are bringing together two of Scotland’s greatest assets – its heritage and its crime writing – in a unique collaboration.

"So much of our special storytelling culture has come from authors taking inspiration from our unique buildings and landscapes.

"And we wanted to explore this head on, challenging 12 of our top crime writers to set their stories in and around Scotland’s most iconic sites and structures.

"The results are sensational, and are already creating a buzz internationally ahead of publication – North American rights have been sold, with interest coming from many other territories as well."

Jenny Niven, head of literature at Creative Scotland, said: " What a year for Scottish crime writing as we celebrate 30 years of both Rebus, and of Val McDermid's singular talent.

"Bloody Scotland is a brilliant platform for one of Scotland's fastest growing exports - and as usual the festival presents a terrific mix of our best loved and brand new writers. A fun and inventive program, with everything from forensics to football, awaits and we look forward to joining the throngs."