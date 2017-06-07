DOZENS of authors face deepening uncertainty over their future after troubled publisher Freight Books revealed plans to sell the company.

It is understood proposals are only at an early stage for the Glasgow publisher but it is claimed potential buyers have come forward.

Under plans by sister company Freight Design the business will also be advertised on Publishing Scotland website for an “investor or a buyer” this week.

Writers at the leading independent book publisher, which lists Irvine Welsh and Janice Galloway among its authors, have been assured marketing, selling and producing of their work continues.

The future of the firm that only two years ago took over Glasgow rival Cargo Publishing was thrown into question after co-founder Adrian Searle suddenly quit in April.

Fellow co-founder and director Davinder Samrai, who set up the business with Mr Searle, has said existing contracts would be honoured.

Robbie Guillory, interim managing editor of Freight Book, told authors: "The first piece of news is that following some expressions of interest in acquiring Freight Books, we are exploring that opportunity further by posting a notice on the Publishing Scotland website to see if any other interested parties reveal themselves, either as an investor or a buyer.

"We just wanted you to hear it here first rather than from a third party.

"The article will probably be posted in the next 24-48hrs.

"Meanwhile, we continue as normal, and I’ll certainly not be stepping back from my efforts at marketing, selling and producing.

"I’ve been meeting with as many authors and booksellers as possible over the last two weeks."

Mr Guillory was brought in to help steer the firm after Mr Searle left.

He said: "I’m pleased to have now got contacts for all our authors, and feel in a much better position than I was three weeks ago, with a good overview of matters and a keen understanding of what needs done."

Mr Searle said earlier that "after differences over strategic direction, and after six years as publisher at Freight Books, and eight years as a director of Freight Design, with much regret I have decided to leave the business I own jointly and resign as a company director to pursue other interests".

The firm said work continues and that the title A Drink of One’s Own, a cocktail book, won Chairman’s Award at the Scottish Design Awards, adding that reviews have been positive, their social media streams are being boosted and three new titles are being published in July.

Next month the firm is also publishing the winner of the Dundee International Book Prize, The Cure for Lonely by Jessica Thummel.

The firm has previously published fiction, poetry, non-fiction and humour and it is the home of multiple award-winning authors including Ms Galloway, Dilys Rose and Kirstin Innes, while Trainspotting author Mr Welsh is listed as a contributor in the futuristic IDP: 2043.

The 2015 Saltire Society Publisher of the Year winner's first publication was in 2002 and was an anthology about Scottish football called The Hope That Kills Us.

Among recent awards, Ms Innes' Fishnet won the Guardian Not the Booker Prize, Ms Galloway was shortlisted Saltire Scottish Book of the Year 2015 for Jellyfish and Ms Rose is a Canongate Prize, Society of Authors’ Travel Award and double Scottish Arts Council Awards winner.

Freight Design, was a triple-award winner at the Scottish Design Awards 2016 and whose clients include Scottish Power and the Citizen's Theatre, while Gutter was shortlisted for best magazine in the Saboteur Awards in the same year.