IT seems a simpler time. Runners training for a marathon just pulled on a t-shirt, any old pair of shorts, trainers, and away they went.

There wasn’t such a big industry then in dedicated running gear.

Anyway this is Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Dr Michael Kelly, jogging a few steps in 1983 with staff from Glasgow District Council who were going for a lunchtime training run before taking part in the Glasgow Marathon that year.

As you can see, this was when Glasgow was trying to have a more positive image by using its slogan Glasgow’s Miles Better and its little yellow Mr Men symbol.

We have the slogan on all the t-shirts, on the umbrella the LP is carrying, on banners around George Square, and just out of sight behind them, on a giant banner across the front of the City Chambers.

“You can never get too much of a good thing,” no doubt Michael would say. He even got The Queen to stand below such an umbrella on a visit to the city that year so that the image would be seen around the world.

The marathon in 1983 attracted 14,500 runners compared with 8,500 the year before. It really captured people’s imagination, and was the start of folk running in Glasgow’s streets no longer being mistaken for fugitives from the law.

Our sister paper The Evening Times had a team running and Doug Gillon, the Herald’s trusty athletics correspondent had sneaked into it after failing to get enough Herald colleagues to compete. That would be all different nowadays of course as The Herald is awash with fit folk.