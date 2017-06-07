JUSTICE Secretary Michael Matheson has fuelled speculation about the position of the embattled chair of the Scottish Police Authority after the pair held a private meeting last week.

The Cabinet Secretary and senior civil servants met Andrew Flanagan at Holyrood, but the Government twice declined to say if the chair’s future was discussed.

Mr Flanagan, who has led the police watchdog since 2015, has been under pressure over botched plans to move to private committee meetings and restrict the publication of board papers.

He was accused of bullying by former board member Moi Ali, who quit after clashing with the chair over her opposition to the secrecy plans.

Mr Flanagan also attracted criticism after failing to circulate a letter by Derek Penman, HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, that was critical of the governance changes.

After taking evidence on the row, Holyrood’s Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny committee wrote to Mr Matheson with “very serious concerns" about how the SPA is run, adding that Mr Flanagan appeared to have "behaved inappropriately".

A second Holyrood committee piled pressure on Mr Flanagan after its MSPs said they “do not have confidence” in the chair.

The First Minister also appeared to cast doubt on his future when she refused to back him after being asked by journalists.

The Herald can reveal that Mr Matheson met Mr Flanagan at Holyrood on Thursday. Asked if the Justice Secretary and Mr Flanagan discussed the chair standing down, a Scottish Government spokesman said:

“The Cabinet Secretary regularly meets with the leaders of justice agencies, including the SPA chair on 1 June while he was in the Parliament. They discussed a range of issues pertinent to policing in Scotland.”

Asked again if Mr Flanagan’s future was discussed, he said: “I’ll direct you to our statement. We have nothing further to add.”

Following the governance row, the SPA ditched the private committee plan and agreed to make board papers available in advance.

Scottish Labour MSP Claire Baker MSP said: "The Cabinet Secretary needs to be clear on this. He avoided answering the question as to whether he had confidence in Flanagan in Holyrood last month.

“We need to see a complete overhaul of the SPA and this must start at the very top.”

Scottish Greens MSP John Finnie: "The Cabinet Secretary made it very clear that he'd take time to reflect on the two Committee reports casting doubt on Mr Flannigan's suitability to lead this important body.

"Notwithstanding my own and others calling for Mr Flanagan to go, I respect that the Cabinet Secretary wanting to take his time to consider the issue. However, this has now gone on long enough. The Cabinet Secretary must act and and Andrew Flanagan must go."

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Douglas Ross said:

“Andrew Flanagan’s time at the SPA is up. The Scottish Government want to review reports from two committees of the Parliament before reaching a decision, but their conclusions won't change so why won't the Cabinet Secretary take action?

A spokesperson for the SPA said: “It was just a regular monthly meeting.”