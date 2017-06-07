Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to snub his party's only seat in Scotland in this general election campaign.

Mr Corbyn will be in Glasgow today but is not due to visit Edinburgh south, despite the risk Labour will lose the constituency to the SNP.

The Islington MP has not gone to the seat, held by Ian Murray, since Theresa May called the snap general election.

Last year the Herald revealed that Mr Corbyn had not spoken to Mr Murray in months after the Scottish MP quit the Labour's shadow cabinet in protest at the veteran socialist's leadership.

Mr Murray was one of 50 MPs who walked out after what they complained was Mr Corbyn's 'lacklustre' campaign to keep the UK in the European Union.

The party is fighting to hold on to his seat against a challenge by the SNP.

Mr Murray was the only Scottish Labour MP to keep his seat when the party was almost wiped out north o the Border at the 2015 General Election.

In what was a disastrous night for the party Labour lost 40 of the 41 Scottish seats it had taken in 2010.

A party source said: "He has not been to the constituency this election campaign and he is not due to come".

Today Mr Corbyn will kick off his eve of poll tour of the UK with a stump speech in Glasgow.

At the same time Mr Murray and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will be in Edinburgh at an event for party activists, where they will be joined by the former Chancellor Alistair Darling.

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn has been accused of hiding shadow home secretary Diane Abbott after she struggled to answer questions in an interview about counter-terrorism.

Yesterday, Ms Abbott pulled out of two major election events due to illness, amid criticism over her performances.

She was replaced by replaced by the shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

Late on Monday evening Ms Abbott was questioned by Sky News about a report by former Metropolitan Police Authority chairman Lord Harris on security in London.

She insisted that she had read the document, but then appeared unable to remember any of its recommendations.

Ms Abbott was heavily criticised last month after she was unable to say how much her flagship policing plans would cost during an interview with LBC radio. During the Sky interview Ms Abbott denied reports that Mr Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell were trying to keep her off the airwaves.

"There is no truth in the idea," she said.

But Tory cabinet minister Priti Patel said: "Jeremy Corbyn wants to make Diane Abbott home secretary in just two days but is hiding her away from voters.

"The woman who would be in charge of our police and the intelligence services cannot even be trusted by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell to go on the airwaves to explain their shocking record on national security."

Meanwhile, the Tories accused Labour of planning to break a pledge not to increase taxes for those who earn less than £80,000 a year.

Labour's plans to axe the marriage tax break means millions would face a loss of up to £230 a year, the Conservatives said.