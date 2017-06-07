ONE could only imagine the scenes in the green room as the party spin doctors readied their fighters for STV’s Scotland Debates last night. “Come on, champ, this is it, one last round then this TV election fight is over.

“I know you’re tired, I know you are pig-sick of these debates, but just imagine how the viewers feel. Now, can I rub some embrocation on that?”

Ding-ding, seconds out, and we were on air. In the ring, Slugger Davidson, Kerpow Kez, Nipper Sturgeon and Willie “The Animal” Rennie. With mention of a second independence poll they were off, fingers jabbing and jaws jutting. “I was the only one that didn’t mention independence,” said the SNP leader in an “It wisnae me, sir” tone.

