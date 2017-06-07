A FORMER councillor killed her seriously-ill husband of 50 years after believing he wanted her to help him die.

Susanne Wilson smothered 70-year-old Henry with a cushion at their home in Ayr last September.

The retired nurse had been the carer for her housebound husband, who suffered from chronic heart disease.

But a judge heard how the 72-year-old had also been struggling to come to terms with sex abuse allegations against Mr Wilson.

It was shortly after he spoke to one of his accusers, with his health failing, that his wife killed him.

The events emerged yesterday as she appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Wilson, who had faced a murder accusation, admitted culpable homicide. Prosecutors accepted the plea on the basis of her “diminished responsibility” at the time due to the strain she was under.

Judge Lady Rae, who described the case as “difficult and very unusual”, continued her bail.

Wilson, a grandmother, had been a Labour councillor in Troon in the late 1990s. The couple had been married for 50 years and had three children.

But their eldest son Jonathan died in 2001 after fighting cancer. He was a columnist for our sister paper the Sunday Herald, in which he chronicled his battle with the diseasein a series called Dead Man Writing.

Wilson first became aware of allegations her husband had abused children in September2015. Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: “Mrs Wilson accepted the accusations were true but continued to live in the same house to provide constant care.”

The court heard other people who had helped share the burden of lookingto look after Mr Wilson stopped visiting due to the claims. This resulted in Wilson feeling “isolated”.

On the day of the killing, Mr Wilson suddenly asked his wife to contact one of the people who had accused him. He spoke to the individual on the phone but this caused Wilson “anxiety”.

After the call, she was described as “very angry” and smacked her husband with a plasticjug, leaving him bleeding. Mr Wilson then spoke about ending his life with drugs.

The court heard his wife left out medication she had been pre- scribed but did not “administer” it to him. She then went to The grandmother instead left fora neighbour’s home.

Mr McVicar said: “She does seem to have hoped he would end his life while she was away.”

Wilson was in tears at the neighbour’s and revealed the allegations against her husband. When she got back home, she saw her husband had taken some of the medication and was struggling to breathe.

Mr McVicar said: “She reports her husband said ‘Help me’ as his breathing worsened. She took that as a request she should help him to die. She describes feeling only compassion for him and thinking this had to stop.

“She then smothered him by placing a cushion over his face and holding it there with some degree of force, restricting his breathing, until he died.”

The prosecutor said she called 999 to report what she had done but he was already dead when officers arrived. Wilson spoke of “smothering” her husband and later went on to make “full and frank admissions”.

Mr McVicar said it “would ordinarily be regarded as murder” but psychiatric evidence led to the reduced charge of culpable homicide being accepted due to diminished responsibility.

It was found Wilson suffered from depression. She was said to suffer from “isolation” as people found it “difficult” that she was continuing to support her husband despite the sexual abuse claims against him.

Their children Christopher and Madeline have continued to support their mother.

Lady Rae called for reports, including an up-to-date account on Wilson’s mental health, before sentencing next month.