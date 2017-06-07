A TEACHER could not lift a concrete block off the head of a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was trapped under a pile of rubble because it was too heavy, a fatal accident inquiry has heard.

Kerry Sweeny told the inquiry into the death of Keane Wallis- Bennett, a pupil at Liberton High School, Edinburgh, a fellow teacher finally helped to move the concrete but Keane was unconscious and not breathing.

A statement Ms Sweeny gave to police after the death of the schoolgirl when a modesty wall collapsed on April 1, 2014 at the school was read out at the inquiry, which is at Edinburgh Seriff Court.

Ms Sweeny said she had gone to the changing rooms to tell pupils that, because of the weather, they would not be playing football. “As I entered the gym I heard a bang,” she said. “There were a lot of girls in the changing room and I assumed someone had dropped something. I heard girls shouting ‘Miss Sweeny, Miss Sweeny’ and from the panic in their voices I knew something had happened.

“When I went in I saw the wall had collapsed. I think there were three girls standing on the far side. I looked down and saw a pair of legs, but I could not see her face, it was covered by a piece of concrete about a metre square. I managed to lift it up and tried to get it away from her head. I tried to move it with my hands, but I could not, it was so heavy.”

Another teacher, Nicole Christie, arrived and Miss Sweeny said they managed to lift the block on to its side.

“I saw it was Keane,” she said. “There was a lot of blood. She was lying on her back and her hair was matted across her face. She was lifeless. I could only hear a very, very weak gurgle.”

The girl, she said, was unconscious and not breathing.

Stuart Robertson, also a PE teacher, said: “I was not prepared for what I saw in the changing room. I could not make sense of what I was seeing.”Mr Robertson said the wall had fallen and broken into pieces, like a jigsaw. He saw a girl on the floor on her back with Nicole crouched down beside her. The girl, he said, had blood on her face and her mouth was open. The nurse was trying to get a response from the girl and Mr Robertson said he heard her saying “Come on Keane”.

The inquiry continues.