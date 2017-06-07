Family members of terror victims including Lee Rigby and Jo Cox have united for a campaign in defiance against those responsible for the likes of the London and Manchester attacks.

Michael Haines, brother of slain aid worker David Haines, and Colin Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim was killed by the IRA in 1993, are also among those to have filmed messages of hope and condemnation for the #WeStandTogether campaign.

Mike Haines’s brother David was killed by Isis (The Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation For Peace/PA)

