A security guard was killed and 12 other people injured when several attackers stormed into Iran's parliament and a suicide bomber targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in a rare twin attack.

Officials said the shooting incident at the parliament building on Wednesday was still under way.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks in the capital, Tehran, or if they were co-ordinated.

The unusual attacks prompted the interior ministry to call for an urgent security meeting, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Iranian state media said police helicopters were circling over the parliament building and that all mobile phone lines from inside were disconnected.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that politicians and reporters had been ordered to stay inside the chamber, where a session had been in progress.

State TV later said four attackers were involved in the parliament attack, and that eight people had been wounded. It quoted politician Elias Hazrati as saying the attackers were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

It also said a security guard was killed and four people injured in the shrine attack.

It said one of the attackers at the shrine was killed by security guards and that a woman had been arrested. It described the shrine attackers as "terrorists" and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

In addition to being lethal, the attack on the shrine is symbolically stunning. As Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini is a towering figure in the country and was its revolutionary leader in the 1979 ousting of the shah.

Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State group, despise Shiite-majority Iran and are at war with Tehran's proxies in Syria and Iraq. Iran has also come under attack in the past by Arab insurgents.

No-one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks.