A RESTAURANT manager caught drink-driving claimed he was put over the limit by testing the drinks of complaining customers.
Marius Pascalau, 35, said he had sipped a number of drinks at work after diners had raised issues about them and he wanted to check them. He said the quality control testing, along with the single beer he had drunk, had been enough to tip him over the legal drink drivelimit.
A sheriff showed sympathy with Pascalau by offering to discount his driving ban by one quarter if he agreed to complete a driver rehabilitation course.
Fiscal depute Tina Dickie told Perth Sheriff Court yesterday Pascalau was driving home from work around midnight when he was stopped by police because he had no lights on. She said he failed a breath test on Caledonian Road, Perth, and was taken to the nearby police station.
He then gave a reading of 29/22 mics.
Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “He tells me he drank a single bottle of beer. He did tell me there were a number of issues with the alcohol, leading to complaints being made, and he then had to test some of it.
“Given the low reading, it is entirely possible that has contributed to it. It is a very small amount in the scheme of things but he appreciates he will be disqualified.”
Pascalau was banned from driving for 12 months but was told that would be reduced to nine months if he passed the rehab course.
He was fined £400 after he admitted drink-driving on May 6.
Laws introduced in 2014 make the drink-drive limit in Scotland lower than elsewhere in the UK. The change reduced the legal alcohol limit from 80mg to 50mg in every 100ml of blood.
