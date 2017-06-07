They live in the country of the samba, but a group of young people from Brazilian shanty towns are saving children from violence, exploitation and despair, through the music of the Highland bagpipe.

They want to come to Scotland. But 'Vieira Brum’s Piper', the ten-man pipe band that hails from the poverty-stricken favelas of Rio de Janeiro and performs in full Highland dress, needs support to travel to the Aberdeen International Youth Festival (AIYF) this summer.

The band was invited by AIYF, but is £9,000 short of their travelling costs to the Granite City. Support is being sought in the north east.

The band was formed as a social project to help youngsters in disadvantaged communities. The social programme helps support young people get out of drugs, prostitution and gangs by showing them a different perspective on life by introducing them to Scottish music and culture.

Having watched Vieira Brum’s Piper perform at an oil and gas event in Brazil last year, Neil Gordon, chief executive of industry body Subsea UK is hoping the band can bring some of its “Scottish” samba soul to the Granite City.

He said: “Listening to Vieira Brum and hearing their story of helping young people escape from the favelas, inspired me and I’m determined to try and help them find the money to come to Scotland. This would be a dream come true for the members of the band, most of whom could never dream of seeing anything of the world or of the country which has inspired their music.

“There is a strong connection between Brazil and Scotland through the oil and gas industry. We invited the band to perform at Rio Oil & Gas 2016 and the quality and enthusiasm of the musicians blew us and many of the visitors away."

He said he had contact with friends and business colleagues as well as other members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, to raise their profile and help make their dream a reality. "The work these guys do really does get disadvantaged and vulnerable children out of poverty, gangs and drugs,” he said.

Vieira Brum’s Piper drum major, Jhonny Mesquita added: “Visiting Scotland has been a dream of ours for many years, one which we never thought possible. We have been lucky enough to secure funding for food and accommodation from the organisers, however we simply can’t afford the travel costs.

“Many of our members come from poorer areas of Rio. We see children falling into a life of crime, drugs and prostitution. The work we do enables us to support local charities, steering these children away from gangs and into music and Scottish culture."