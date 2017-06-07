FABIO CARDOSO believes he has joined 'the best club in Scotland' after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Ibrox.

The Portugal youth international secured a move to the Light Blues from Vitoria Setubal on Wednesday, becoming Pedro Caixinha's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack and Dalcio.

Cardoso flew into Glasgow on Sunday with the Gers boss and completed a medical before his transfer was confirmed.

Speaking to Rangers TV, the centre-back explained that he was excited by the prospect of moving to Scottish football.

"I am very happy to be here," he said. "For me, this is the best club in Scotland and I will do my best to help us make history together.

“This is a big step in my career and it has always been a dream for me to play here in the UK. The people are very passionate about their football and it is the best atmosphere to play football in and I will do my best.

“Of course, I have to adapt myself to the new country and to the new way of living. I think I am going to be successful though.

“I will do my best to help me and my teammates win. A club as big as Rangers has to win.”

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career so far in Portuguese football and will need to adjust to a new style, but he was pleased to be joining compatriots Alves and Dalcio at the club as well as manager Caixinha.

He said: “I met Caixinha for the first time in the airport and I spoke to him a lot. I like him and what he had to say, and I think he is the right person to put Rangers where it belongs, which is first place.

“I know the football [in Scotland] is very physical and the players are strong. I think it is a good way of football for me.”

"[Alves] is an amazing player and is one of the best defenders from my country. I know with him I will learn a lot.

“Dalcio is going to surprise the supporters, he is a very young player but he is very good and very fast. He is good to score and he is going to bring great happiness to the supporters.”

Cardoso also explained that the prospect of playing in front of the Ibrox crowd was a big draw in making the move to Rangers.

“It’s amazing, and I cannot wait to play at Ibrox Stadium," he said. "It’s massive, it’s huge, it has so much history and I cannot wait.

“Rangers is the biggest and the most successful club in Scotland and the club with the most trophies in the world.

“I had the opportunity to meet them [his teammates]and I was very well received by them. It is an honour to meet players like Lee Wallace, Jason [Holt] and Kenny Miller, and the others. They are big players and I am very happy.”