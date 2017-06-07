Labour’s Jackie Baillie has apologised for a Twitter jibe aimed at Alex Salmond just hours after his father died.
The MSP tweeted: "Nicola Sturgeon told me once that she really liked Alex Salmond. Really! That was two days after he resigned. #scotdebates."
Nicola Sturgeon told me once that she really liked Alex Salmond. Really! That was two days after he resigned. #ScotDebates
However, Baillie faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter as the former First Minister had, hours earlier, revealed that his father Robert, 95, had passed away.
Councillor Katy Loudon wrote: "That’s a really classy tweet given Alex’s circumstances today. Shameful."
Isobel Huntly added: "What is it with Labour’s personal attacks. It’s shameful. You are bringing our politics into disrepute."
I was not aware that Alex Salmond's father passed away today. I am sorry if my tweet meant in jest caused any offence.— Jackie Baillie (@jackiebmsp) June 6, 2017
The veteran politician soon apologised saying she was unaware of the news when she had posted on social media.
She said: "I was not aware that Alex Salmond’s father passed away today. I am sorry if my tweet meant in jest caused any offence."
Baillie's original tweet came during last night's leaders' debate on STV where Nicola Sturgeon claimed Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale told her following the Brexit vote that ''Labour should stop opposing a referendum'' on Scottish independence.
However, hours earier Alex Salmond made public the death of his father.
Father-of-four, Robert Salmond, passed away at the Erskine Home for ex-servicemen on Monday.
Thank you for all of your kind words and good wishes. https://t.co/u2300qjfSV— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) June 6, 2017
Alex Salmond said: "Dad passed away peacefully on Monday night at Erskine and now will be taken home to Linlithgow where he spent all of his days, apart from his wartime service in the Royal Navy.
"The funeral service will be held in his local church in Lithgae next week."
