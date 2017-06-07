Nicola Sturgeon has insisted progress is being made on mental health services for young people in the wake of "appalling" new figures.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie called on the First Minister to take stronger action to address the problem of long waits for treatment.

Data covering the first three months of this year revealed waiting-times targets for specialist mental health care are not being met for more than a quarter of adults and one in six youngsters.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood, Mr Rennie said: "Yesterday, the NHS report on mental health services for young people was appalling.

"I thought I'd got the First Minister on board for taking strong action to sort that. I have asked her time and again about this, I've heard warm words before as well.

"But the latest figures show that more young people are waiting for treatment and they are waiting for longer too. Why are things worse this year than last year?"

Ms Sturgeon denied that was the case, pointing to improvements in the latest statistics.

She said: "We saw some improvement in terms of waiting times, we also saw that ten of the 14 health boards across Scotland are meeting the 18-week standard, which is up from only seven in the last quarter.

"Yes, there were a number of young people waiting over a year for treatment, which is unacceptable. That was 74 people (1.7%) but again that is down from 2.4% in the final quarter of 2016.

"We have, like many other countries do, got challenges to address in terms of meeting the increased demand for mental health but because of the investment we are making, and because of the mental health strategy that we are pursuing, we are seeing progress and we are determined to continue making that progress."