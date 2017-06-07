NICOLA Sturgeon has launched a double-pronged attack on President Trump over his response to the London Bridge terror attack and the Paris climate change deal.

The First Minister told MSPs people should “deprecate” Mr Trump’s remarks about London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of Saturday’s attack.

She also said she was “bitterly disappointed” that he had chosen to withdraw from the global effort to cut carbon emissions to stop temperatures rising uncontrollably.

She said: “The decision by President Trump to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement is short-sighted, deeply irresponsible and downright wrong.”

President Trump was widely criticised after he tweeted criticism of Mayor Khan on Sunday.

The Mayor had issued a statement vowing terrorists “would not win” which said Londoners should expect to see more police on the streets but should not feel alarmed by their presence.

Either through ignorance or malice, Mr Trump interpreted this as Mr Khan saying people should not be alarmed by terrorism in general.

He tweeted: “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

After Mr Khan’s office said the President tweet had been “ill-informed” and deliberately taken words out of context, Mr Trump renewed his attack, tweeting: “Pathetic excuse by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement. MSM [mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!”

It led to calls from Mr Khan and others for the cancellation of Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK later this year.

At the first First Minister’s Questions since the London attack, in which three knifemen killed eight and left dozens injured, all the party leaders expressed their condolences to the families.

Green MSP Patrick Harvie added: “I’m sure the First Minister will also want to join me in condemning the US President for his opportunistic attack on the London Mayor when Londoners were still coming to terms with what had happened.”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I share Patrick Harvie’s view of the comments of President Trump about the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. I think we should all deprecate those comments.

“At a time when the Mayor’s city had just been the victim of an horrific terrorist attack, I think the least he should have been able to expect was complete support and loyalty from a country that is a long-standing ally of this country."

Mr Harvie then changed tack to question the SNP Government’s policy of maximising extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea, despite the impact on climate change.

He said: “It is undeniable that that commitment, that policy, is incompatible with any meaningful commitment to the Paris agreement.

"How much of the North Sea's fossil fuels does the First Minister believe must be left unburned if we're to make a fair contribution to that Paris goal of limiting climate change to 1.5C?"

Ms Sturgeon said she "bitterly regretted" Mr Trump's decision but did not believe there was an incompatibility between oil and gas extraction and the government's climate goals.

She said: "The importance of the oil and gas sector to our economy and to the development of the skills in renewable energy are such that we should continue to support that sector. Many, many jobs of course depend on activity in the North Sea.”

The First Minister also said she would "very much have liked" the UK to sign a joint statement with Germany, France and Italy telling Mr Trump the climate deal cannot be renegotiated.

She said: “Sometimes it does feel as if the Prime Minister is more concerned with not offending President Trump than she is about doing the right thing for this country, and I think that is the wrong approach.

"The Paris Agreement was secured through very long and very difficult negotiations in 2015, it followed more than 20 years of international consensus building, so the focus of all countries should now be on implementation, and that's certainly the focus that this government will have as we make our contribution to making sure that the aims of the Paris Agreement are taken forward and fulfilled."