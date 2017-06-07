A SUSPICIOUS letter sent to the Queen's official residence in Scotland was declared safe by police after analysis.

Emergency services were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse House - which is opposite the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - amid concerns over the package.

Fire crews, paramedics and police officers responded to the alert just around lunchtime and the road outside the palace was cordoned off by firefighters.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the suspicious letter that was delivered to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday, June 7, has been analysed and found not to pose any risk to the public.

"An investigation is now under way to identify the sender and establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

The Queen was not in Edinburgh when the letter was delivered.