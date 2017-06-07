A SUSPICIOUS letter sent to the Queen's official residence in Scotland was declared safe by police after analysis.
Emergency services were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse House - which is opposite the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - amid concerns over the package.
Fire crews, paramedics and police officers responded to the alert just around lunchtime and the road outside the palace was cordoned off by firefighters.
Loading article content
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the suspicious letter that was delivered to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday, June 7, has been analysed and found not to pose any risk to the public.
"An investigation is now under way to identify the sender and establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."
The Queen was not in Edinburgh when the letter was delivered.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.