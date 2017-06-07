Here is a full guide to General Election night 2017 – the key moments to look out for and when and where to see them.

Labour MP being filmed during his victory speech (Barry Batchelor/PA)">There is a range of election coverage across the TV spectrum (PA)

BBC

David Dimbleby will be leading the coverage on BBC One and the BBC News Channel as the polls close, from 9.55pm to 7am on Thursday. This will be his 10th time at the helm of the BBC’s coverage, joined by graphics whizz Jeremy Vine and reporters Emily Maitlis and Mishal Husain.

Huw Edwards will then take over until 10am on Friday, joined by Andrew Neil at 1pm. Neil will host the rest of the coverage on BBC Two until 4.30pm.

ITV

Tom Bradby will steer ITV’s coverage through the night, starting at 9.55pm. He will be joined by the channel’s Political Editor Robert Peston, former Labour MP and Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls and Evening Standard Editor and former Chancellor George Osborne.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will take over with a special edition of Good Morning Britain from 6am-9.25am, after which an extended ITV news will run until 2pm.

Channel 4

Channel 4 is mixing comment with comedy for its alternative election night. From 9.45pm the stars of Gogglebox will be giving their views on the election, followed by news heavyweights Jeremy Paxman and Cathy Newman co-hosting with David Mitchell and Richard Osman.

The programme promises to combine serious coverage mixed with light relief until 6am.

Sky News

#GE2017 prep in full swing – scaffolding going up in front of Parliament! I'll be here on the night with @adamboultonSKY at the results hub pic.twitter.com/aIMOTFN4MF — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) June 3, 2017

Veteran news editor Adam Boulton partners with Sophy Ridge to lead the election charge on Sky News, beginning at 9pm. They will be supported by live coverage from 300 constituencies.

Sky’s results night will extend to Snapchat from 10pm with rolling coverage on the picture and video sharing platform.

First indication of results

The 2010 exit poll result was projected onto Big Ben’s tower (Tim Ireland/PA)

The result of a joint BBC, ITV and Sky exit poll will be released at 10pm – as soon as polling stations close.

The survey will be taken from 144 polling stations across Britain, asking voters at these stations to mark a mock ballot paper to show how they have voted.

Similar exit polls have correctly predicted who would take the keys to Number 10 in the last five elections, and in 2005 and 2010 came extremely close to predicting the exact number of seats.

Results to watch for

(PA graphic)

By 12am (all timings approximate)

The three Sunderland constituencies – traditionally first to declare – should be in. All are safe Labour seats and all three should return women MPs, meaning that by this point in the night the House of Commons should be 100% female.

1am

Nuneaton: The first marginal seat to declare. Marcus Jones (Con) is defending a majority of 4,882 and Labour needs a 5.4% swing to win.

1.30am

(PA graphic)

Darlington: If the Tories win here in Labour’s heartland of north-east England, they are on course for a very good night.

Wrexham: The first chance for the Tories to gain a seat from Labour in Wales.

2am

Bury North, Peterborough and Thurrock: Three Tory marginals are due to declare – all are key Labour targets.

Clwyd South: Can the Tories surge in Wales and grab this seat from Labour?

Hastings & Rye: The seat of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, which would fall to Labour on a 4.8% swing.

2.30am

Jeremy Corbyn will be hoping to retain Islington North (PA)">Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be hoping to retain Islington North (PA)

Islington North: Jeremy Corbyn’s result should see him safely returned by a big margin.

Vale of Clwyd and Warwickshire North: Two chances for Labour to make gains from the Conservatives.

Ynys Mon: A close three-way fight between Labour (who are defending the seat), Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives

3am

(PA graphic)

Dunbartonshire East: The Liberal Democrats are hoping to take this seat back from the SNP.

Ealing Central & Acton and Hampstead & Kilburn: Two marginal seats that could offer the Tories their first chance of gaining from Labour in London.

Exeter: Can Ben Bradshaw cling on to one of Labour’s few remaining seats in the South West?

Moray: Might the SNP’s depute leader Angus Robertson be defeated by the Conservatives?

Westmorland & Lonsdale: Tim Farron’s seat is due to declare. The Lib Dem leader would lose to the Tories on a 9.3% swing.

3.30am

Sedgefield was the seat of former PM Tony Blair (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale: The Tories’ only seat in Scotland is being challenged by the SNP.

Enfield North, Ilford North and Westminster North: More Labour London seats at risk from a swing to the Conservatives.

Sedgefield: Tony Blair’s former seat would fall to the Conservatives on an 8.9% swing.

4am

Birmingham Northfield, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Walsall North: Three key West Midlands Labour seats at risk from a Tory surge.

Carshalton & Wallington and Southport: Two Lib Dem seats fancied by the Tories.

Gower: The seat with smallest majority in the country (just 27 in 2015), which Labour is hoping to take back from the Conservatives.

Richmond Park and Twickenham: Can Zac Goldsmith (Con) and Vince Cable (Lib Dem) win back their respective former seats?

4.30am

Theresa May will need to wait til the early hours to learn her fate in Maidenhead (PA)

Blackpool South and Wolverhampton South West: Two more Labour marginals eyed by the Tories.

Maidenhead: Theresa May’s seat is expected to declare around now.

Sheffield Hallam: Lib Dem former deputy PM Nick Clegg could lose his seat on a swing of 2.2% to Labour.

5am

Proud and honoured to be the UKIP candidate for Boston and Skegness #BritainTogether pic.twitter.com/APlVrMliqN — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) April 29, 2017

Boston & Skegness: Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to win this seat from the Conservatives.

Bristol West: Can the Greens oust Labour and claim their second ever MP?

Brentford & Isleworth, City of Chester and Wirral West: Three of Labour’s most marginal seats – all are being challenged by the Tories.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone: Sinn Fein is hoping to win back the seat from the UUP.

Halifax: Theresa May launched the Tories’ manifesto here – but can Labour hold on?

5.30am

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk: The Conservatives are hoping to snap up this SNP marginal.

Hove: Can the Tories seize one of Labour’s few remaining seats in south-east England?

6am

Brighton Pavilion: Caroline Lucas is defending the Greens’ only seat.

Derby North: On paper, Labour’s best chance of a gain from the Tories, who are defending a majority of just 41.

Derbyshire North East and Lancaster & Fleetwood: Two late chances for Tory gains from Labour.

7am

Morley & Outwood: Labour is hoping to win back the seat of the former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

Thanet South: Tory marginal being defended by Craig Mackinlay, who has been charged with allegedly overspending in the 2015 general election.

By 12pm

(PA graphic)

After a lull during the morning, the final seats should be declared just before lunchtime – Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Wansbeck.