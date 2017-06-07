A VIGIL has been held in George Square to remember victims of terror attacks world-wide.

The event was organised by Abdul Bostani of Glasgow-based community group Afghan United and comes days after Saturday night's attack in London which left eight people dead and dozens injured.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Eva Bolander and Bob Doris MSP for Maryhill and Springburn addressed the crowds and candles were lit and flowers laid in tribute to those who have lost their lives.

Photo credit: Colin Mearns

Pressure is intensifying on the British authorities amid new questions about how the terrorists, responsible for the London attacks, slipped through the net.

Abdul Bostani said: "There may be some people who think all Muslims are like this.

"These people are not Muslims.

"The have no religion. I don't even call them human.

"Last Wednesday, we had a very big explosion in Kabul. There was a big protest and people were calling for increased security.

"The Afghan Presidential security guards opened fire and seven people were killed.

"What is going on here, and in London and Manchester is absolutely out of order.

Photo credit: Colin Mearns

"People may think we don't care about what is happening here in London and in Manchester but we are part of this society.

"We are broken hearted at the news of so many recent attacks on innocent people.

"From Kabul to Manchester, Baghdad to London, ordinary people’s lives are being destroyed by senseless violence.

"We feel each other's pain.

"The vigil is a chance to show solidarity with the people of Glasgow."

Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "To everyone affected by terrorism, please know, we will not let violence win.

"Our resilience, determination and ability to stand together will prevail.

"These last few weeks, we’ve all been horrified at the senseless loss of life, and the destruction we’ve witnessed close at hand.

"Violence perpetrated by cowards intent on destroying our values. Values of: democracy, freedom and tolerance.

Photo credit: Colin Mearns

"These evil people disregard all faiths - that value life. They disregard basic principles of humanity. We gather today in sorrow, as one people, in mutual respect. Standing shoulder to shoulder, strong, in defiance of terrorism.

"Our thoughts, naturally, go to everyone, across the world, whose lives have been blighted by these murderers. This year alone terrorists have targeted people in:

Manchester, London, Kabul, Paris, Brussels, Athens, Baghdad, Kenya, Sweden, Somalia, Germany, Libya, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Chile, Turkey, Algeria, Philippines, Palestine, , Cameroon, … the list goes on and on.

So, it’s important we all speak with one voice."