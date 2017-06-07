Ariana Grande’s manager has hit back at criticism over Noel Gallagher’s failure to perform at the One Love Manchester concert, stating that the singer was never expected to attend.

Scooter Braun dismissed any “negativity” aimed at the former Oasis star and thanked him for donating royalties to the British Red Cross’s We Love Manchester Fund.

The benefit show on Sunday helped raise more than £2.7 million for the charity pot, dedicated to people injured or bereaved in the Manchester terror bombing.

Thanks to everyone who played a part. The hate of the few is no match for the love of the many. One love, one heart, one people, one world pic.twitter.com/X93jXq6LcI — SB Projects (@SB_Projects) June 4, 2017

A spokesman for Braun’s company said on Wednesday: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher.

“Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform.

“We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from Don’t Look Back In Anger to the fund.

“Let’s keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”

Gallagher’s brother and former bandmate Liam joined Grande on the stage, along with artists such as Katy Perry, Coldplay and Black Eyed Peas.

He led a wave of criticism over Noel’s no-show, making a cutting swipe at his brother via social media after the show.

What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

In a statement shared last week, Noel said he would not be able to attend the show due to being out of the country on a “long-standing family trip” planned before the gig was announced.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – who joined Liam on stage to sing Oasis hit Live Forever – took to Twitter to thank both brothers equally for their support of the event.

1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017